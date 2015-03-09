China trade surplus buoys AUD

The dollar is trading 50 points off session highs following the broad-based USD rally on Friday after another robust US jobs report. The headline non-farm payrolls rose […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 9, 2015 9:54 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The dollar is trading 50 points off session highs following the broad-based USD rally on Friday after another robust US jobs report. The headline non-farm payrolls rose by 295k in February and despite the 18k negative downward revision to the previous two months, the three month average still comes in at a very impressive 287k. The unemployment rate dropped from 5.7% to 5.5% as worked hours per week remained at 34.6. The only disappointment came in the form of the average hourly earnings which came in below consensus at 0.1% against the forecast of 0.2% and a solid 0.5% reading in January. The participation also dipped to by one tenth to 62.8%n although the adverse weather in the US could be seen as a contributor to this component. The market has again started to look at June at a possible month for lift-off in US rates if the ‘patient’ phrase is dropped from the FOMC statement on the 18th of March.

Chinese trade data has postponed the threat of the AUD breaking the February low of 0.7644 following a record trade surplus that saw exports rise sharply and imports decline moderately. The market is citing the Lunar New Year celebrations and a sharp drop in commodity prices as a possible explanation to the data.

The New Zealand Prime Minister John Key, who is an ex-forex trader, has suggested over the weekend that the RBNZ was looking to at new tools to stop house price inflation that involved not raising interest rates.

This week’s calendar of events suggests there is likely to be little to disrupt the trend. The Euro group and the Economic finance ministers meetings are likely to keep the focus on the euro early in the week, but beyond that policy-wise the coming week is relatively light with the exception of the RBNZ meeting, which will of course be important for the NZD. The US data will bring us retail sales and University of Michigan consumer sentiment on Friday.

 

 

EUR/USD
Supports 1.0825-1.0765-1.0590  | Resistance 1.0990-1.1155-1.1245

 

 

USD/JPY
Supports  119.50-118.65-118.20 | Resistance 121.30-121.85-124.15

 

 

GBP/USD
Supports 1.5000-1.4950-1.4815 | Resistance 1.5250-1.5345-1.5460

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.