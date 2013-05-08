China trade growth beats expectations

Trade growth figures revealed in China have shown the country has beaten expectations.

It has been announced that exports surged by 14.7 per cent compared with a year earlier, outperforming the predictions made by analysts.

Exports were also shown to be up from ten per cent in March, while imports rose by 16.8 per cent up from 14.1 per cent.

But some commentators raised concerns about the validity of the new data, with Zhiwei Zhang, chief China economist at Nomura in Hong Kong, stating: "I have no strong conviction whether the data reflect reality."

Data released this week shows there was a trade surplus for China during April, reversing a surprise deficit in March.

This comes shortly after it was revealed that the growth of the manufacturing industry in China slowed during the course of last month.

It was found that the Purchasing Managers' Index, which is viewed by many investors as a key measure of manufacturing activity, dropped to 50.6 from 50.9 in March.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index