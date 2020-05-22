China tensions permeate markets

The FTSE broke below the key 6000 level at the start of Friday’s trading as the worsening of US-China relations

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 22, 2020 7:29 AM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The FTSE broke below the key 6000 level at the start of Friday’s trading as the worsening of US-China relations, China’s plans for a national security law in Hong Kong and the staggering UK public debt figures sapped optimism out of the market.

Running out of money

The UK public finances are now beginning to look scary with public sector net debt rising to close to £1.9tn, not far off the size of the UK’s whole economy. In April alone the amount the government was in debt rose to £63.5bn,  a long way from the surplus of £9.8bn in the same month last year. The scale of the financial strain is beginning to dawn on currency investors, the pound lost nearly 0.4% against the dollar.  

Asia exposure

China’s manhandling of Hong Kong’s legal system is hitting financial institutions with heavy Asia exposure. Insurer Prudential which sold off its UK business last year to focus on Asia and the US has already been struggling even before the latest tensions. Its sales in Asia dropped by nearly a quarter during the first three months of the year and then declined a further 8.3% as of this morning. Standard Chartered and HSBC, both with significant businesses in Asia, are also trading lower.

Utilities hit

Closing of speculative positions ahead of the UK’s three day weekend are hitting utilities like Centrica, typically a defensive stock. Centrica’s value has increased by over 17% in the last month but for the moment the rally seems to have run out of steam, potentially before another leg up. The stock has a long way to go before regaining the 60% lost since February.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil analysis: WTI off highs but extends rally
Today 09:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast: After a mixed-bag jobs report focus turns to CPI – Forex Friday
Yesterday 04:26 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after signs of a weaker jobs market
Yesterday 01:25 PM
Crude Oil, EURUSD Forecast: Key Levels Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls and CPI Week
Yesterday 09:20 AM
GBP/USD, FTSE edge higher as Labour wins the election
Yesterday 08:05 AM
Powell testimony, US CPI, RBNZ and French Election: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 05:23 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.