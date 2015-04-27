China stocks at 7 year high

Recent stimulus measures in China boosted shares.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 27, 2015 1:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Chinese stocks ended at fresh new highs today (April 27th), boosted by gains on Wall Street overnight and recent stimulus measures in China. The Shanghai Composite rose to a seven-year record, while the Hang Seng Index reached its highest level since December 2007.

"What's happening in the China market right now is retail money moving back into stocks after a long five-six year bear market. With yields going down from deposits to wealth management products and the property market not jumping back, retail investors have nowhere else to go except stocks," Stephen Sheung, head of investment strategy at SHK Private, told CNBC.

However, traders elsewhere in Asia traded cautiously ahead of several central bank meetings. The US Federal Reserve is to start a two-day policy meeting tomorrow while the Bank of Japan is set to release its monetary policy decision on Thursday.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose three per cent to 4,527.40 points and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.3 per cent at 28,433.59. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 closed 0.8 per cent up to 5,982.70. 

Japan's Nikkei edged down 0.2 per cent to 19,983.32 and Seoul's Kospi lost 0.1 per cent to 2,157.54.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.