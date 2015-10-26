China leaders meet to approve economic blueprint

The meeting – called a plenum – has opened in Beijing.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 26, 2015 1:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Central Committee, China's ruling Communist Party, opened a four-day meeting today (October 26th) that will set up an economic and social development blueprint over the next five years. It will focus on financial reforms and how to maintain growth of around seven per cent.

The official Xinhua news agency said the meeting – called a plenum – had opened in Beijing at the Jingxi Hotel in western Beijing.

China has downplayed its own economic growth target ahead of the meeting to ease ongoing concerns over slowing growth. "We have never said that we would defend a certain percentage point to the death," said Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in a speech Friday.

The meeting takes place as government officials are under pressure to revive confidence in the country's economy and its commitment to economic reform. 

The government steps up economic stimulus

The People’s Bank of China announced late on Friday that it was lowering the one-year benchmark bank lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.35 per cent, while the one-year deposit rate would fall to 1.5 per cent from 1.75 per cent.

The bank also removed the ceiling on deposit rates in a bid to boost competition between Chinese banks. The amount of money banks must hold in reserve was also cut by 50 basis points for all banks.

China's economy slowed further in the third quarter of the year, growing 6.9 per cent, the weakest rate since the start of the global financial crisis. 

While the country grew at its weakest pace since the global financial crisis, it fared better than market expectations. A growth of 6.8 per cent had been forecast by analysts.

However, China's imports fell more than analysts expected last month. They dropped 20.4 per cent from a year earlier to $145.2 billion (£95.4 billion) due to lower commodity prices and weaker domestic demand, according to the Chinese authorities. Chinese goods to foreign markets fell 3.7 per cent, up from August's 13.8 per cent contraction.

The World Bank has revised down its growth forecast for China for 2015 and 2016. It now expects growth in the country to be 6.9 per cent this year and 6.7 per cent next year, down from an earlier forecast of 7.1 per cent and seven per cent respectively.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.