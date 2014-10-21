China GDP better but at its slowest

The China GDP out last night was the main talking point for today as it was better than the expected 7.2%. The release showed a […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 21, 2014 10:18 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The China GDP out last night was the main talking point for today as it was better than the expected 7.2%. The release showed a small increase to 7.3% but still shows a slowing down of the Chinese economy and more stimulus could be on the way.  This has kept the risk on trade going with Asian currencies pushing higher.

The RBA didn’t cause too much pain against the Aussie dollar, with the main points about concerns on global growth and that they will keep interest rates low.

The euro is having a positive start to trading, currently at 1.2830, helped along with the ECB buying covered bonds.  With no data set to be released today, it will be in the hands of the momentum swings.

The GBP not as active as the euro around flat for the day so far, with PSNB to be release later this morning expected at 9.3 billion a drop from 10.9 billion; should be a good day for the pound if correct.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.2730 1.2700 1.2625  | Resistance 1.2840 1.2885 1.2900

 

USD/JPY

Supports 106.10 105.50 105.15  Resistance 106.75 107.00 107.40

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6135 1.6080 1.6025  Resistance 1.6180 1.6230 1.6250

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.