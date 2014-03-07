Cerberus Capital Management buys Safeway

Safeway has been bought out by Albertson’s owner Cerberus Capital.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 7, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Cerberus Capital Management has agreed a deal to buy out the US supermarket chain Safeway in a deal worth billions of dollars.

It was announced yesterday (March 6th) that a deal between the two companies has been struck, with Cerberus adding Safeway to its portfolio, which already includes Albertson's.

The deal is valued at $7.64 billion (£4.56 billion) in cash and it is being reported across the media that it could eventually top $9 billion, making it one of the largest takeovers in recent history.

More than 250,000 people will be employed in total as a result of the merger, while it will mean Cerberus runs over 2,400 stores. No shops are expected to close despite the merger.

Cerberus has been increasing its dominance in this sector in the last few months, with the company making headlines around the world after buying five chains including Albertson's and Jewel-Osco from Supervalu last year.

Supplier deals

Albertsons chief executive Bob Miller explained that one of the reasons for the takeover is that it will improve the firm's position when it comes to dealing with suppliers. Mr Miller was revealed to be taking over as the executive of the combined company. Safeway chief executive Robert Edwards is due to retain that title at the combined firm.

British company Tesco has tried to break into the US market in the last few years, but has scaled back its efforts at moving its business across the Atlantic after it found it difficult to build up a reputation from scratch in the country.

Safeway shareholders are expected to receive $32.50 per share in cash as a result of the takeover deal, plus other distributions with a value of $3.65 per share.

Although the merger is subject to the usual shareholder and regulatory approval, it is expected that final confirmation of the purchase of Safeway by Cerberus could be completed in the final quarter of the year.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.