Cautiously bullish on EUR USD

The extended divergence between the improvement in Eurozone macro dynamics and conflicting signals from Greek public officials has kept the euro relatively supported until a […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 3, 2015 10:44 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The extended divergence between the improvement in Eurozone macro dynamics and conflicting signals from Greek public officials has kept the euro relatively supported until a new batch of US inflation data began to drag on the single currency. As Greece faces its next four payments to the IMF, totalling €1.6bn by end of June, we anticipate a government reshuffle as the most likely path ahead. In which case, this could unleash the departure of several radical members and force Tsipras to change Syriza’s coalition party.

A government reshuffle would help avoid the uncertainty associated with a referendum (on a Greek Eurozone exit) or snap elections and pave the way for the “new” government to pass new legislation on pension reforms, thereby allowing Greece to return to final agreement before payments are due by end of June.

Euro bears (those looking to short the euro) will find fertile ground in the event of a referendum as the environment will be exacerbated by capital controls on bank withdrawals and transfers. Such a situation would combine the euro gloom of the May 2012 elections with that of Cypriot depositors’ exodus in July 2013. Tsipras’ increasing pragmatism will not escape the conclusion that Greece must comply with the EU/IMF program in order to obtain the remaining €7.2 bn.

The impact of any positives from stabilisation in Greece risks on the euro will likely be absorbed by a gradual improvement in US data, further building the case for an autumn Fed rate hike. But once markets absorb the notion that any Fed hike this year would be all but a tightening of conditions, the case for buying the euro dips is more alluring than chasing the lows.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.