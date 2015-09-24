Caterpillar announces 5 000 job cuts

The company’s shares fell seven per cent after the announcement.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 24, 2015 6:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Shares in US construction giant Caterpillar tumbled seven per cent after it warned of falling revenues and announced thousands of job cuts.

The company announced today (September 24th) that it plans to reduce its workforce by 4,000 to 5,000 by the end of 2016. It added the cuts could reach 10,000 through 2018.

The company already has reduced its total workforce by more than 31,000 since 2012. It said that it has closed or announced plans to close or consolidate more than 20 facilities since 2013.

"We are facing a convergence of challenging marketplace conditions in key regions and industry sectors—namely in mining and energy," chief executive officer Doug Oberhelman said in a statement. "While we've already made substantial adjustments as these market conditions have emerged, we are taking even more decisive actions now. We don't make these decisions lightly, but I'm confident these additional steps will better position Caterpillar to deliver solid results when demand improves."

"Considerable downturns"

"Several of the key industries we serve—including mining, oil and gas, construction and rail—have a long history of substantial cyclicality. While they are the right businesses to be in for the long term, we have to manage through what can be considerable and sometimes prolonged downturns," he added.

The reductions are part of a corporate restructuring which is expected to lower operating costs by about $1.5 billion (£980 million) annually, the company said.

Meanwhile, Caterpillar announced that sales and revenues for the 2015 are now expected to be about $48 billion – $1 billion lower than the previous outlook. It also expects 2016 sales and revenues will be about five per cent below this year.

Caterpillar added it is planning to revamp its mining, dealer and customer-facing divisions in a bid to lower costs.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.