Caterham raises over 1m in crowdfunding

A crowdfunding project to raise funds for the Caterham Formula One team has passed £1 million in 48 hours.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 18, 2014 4:27 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Caterham Formula One team has been offered a lifeline through a successful crowdfunding project.

The team, founded by Queens Park Rangers owner Tony Fernandes, has hit financial difficulty this season and was recently placed in administration. The crowdfunding scheme, launched by Finbarr O'Connell, managed to raise £1 million in the first 48 hours. The goal is to reach £2.35 million in time for the final grand prix of the season in Abu Dhabi on November 23rd.

Since the administration, Caterham has been absent from both the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, and the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo. The Abu Dhabi has been highlighted as the perfect opportunity for Caterham to attract a buyer. Mr O'Connell noted that there has been interest in the British team.

Speaking about the crowdfunding project, Mr O'Connell explained: "It is clear this campaign is becoming international. We have been approached by a number of people and organisations who have offered their support in different ways… as they want to see the team back on the grid.

"Most importantly, a new financially-sound interested party has entered the arena and is considering acquiring the team. This new interest is wholly due to this campaign."

Crowdfunding works by people donating money or purchasing merchandise from the company in question. Caterham has been playing its part by selling earplugs and badges as well as launching a competition where people have their name on a racing car during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Despite the ongoing problems off the track, Caterham's performance on the track in the 2014 has also been a disappointment. The team has failed to collect a single point, only Sauber has a similar record. This is in stark contrast to leaders Mercedes which have collected a massive 651 points thanks to the performances of driver Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton.

Find up to date information on spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.