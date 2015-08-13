Carbon trading scandal Deutsche Bank staff charged

Seven current and one former employee have been indicted for conspiring to evade tax


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 13, 2015 4:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Prosecutors in Frankfort have indicted seven employees of Deutsche Bank and one former employee for conspiring to evade tax in the trading of carbon emission certificates more than five years ago.

According to Reuters, prosecutors did not name Deutsche Bank in its ruling, but sources have identified it as the institution involved.

Prosecutors said those charged in the 865-page indictment included corporate customer representatives and a member of the bank's tax department.

In 2012, the bank's headquarters in Frankfort were raided by around 500 police and tax inspectors. Since then prosecutors say they have investigated more than 26 current and former employees of the bank, including Juergen Fitschen, the co-CEO of the company and former finance chief Stefan Krause, who had been responsible for signing the tax declarations.

In a statement, Deutsche Bank acknowledged that the investigation into carbon trading was continuing. "We are cooperating with authorities," it said.

On Thursday (August 13th), shares in Deutsche Bank were up 2.04 per cent to 29.56.

Carousel trades

In 2009 and 2010, the European Union's carbon market was hit by "carousel trades". These occurred when buyers imported emissions permits in one EU country without paying value-added tax (VAT). In subsequent trades, VAT was added to the price and tax refunds were generated when the tax had never been paid.

Reuters reports that at least 14 people have been jailed in three countries for their involvement in carbon trading VAT fraud and Europol has estimated the crime has cost tax payers more than €5 billion (£3.5 billion) in lost revenue since 2008.

Over the course of the investigation, Deutsche Bank has repaid more than €220 million for falsely claimed tax refunds.

According to the prosecutor's office, all of those indicted – except for the one who is retired – have been suspended from their jobs. None of the accused were named and a judge will now take up the case to decide what to do next, based on the prosecutor's accusations.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.