Buyer demand rises on gold price fall

Gold is in increasing demand, according to a new report, after the value of the commodity has taken a hit over the course of the year so far.

The World Gold Council Gold Demand Trends survey, which details the health of the precious metal over the first quarter of the year, shows demand is up by 12 per cent among buyers.

India and China were named as two of the countries where buyers are particularly interested in making an investment in gold at the present time.

Marcus Grubb, the council's managing director of investment, explained retailers have been left with stock shortages and refineries made to bring in delivery waiting lists as a result of the sudden rise in demand for gold.

"The demand for gold shows that the market has remained robust, even before the April's events," he said.

April was a particularly bad month for the commodity as the value of gold took a major dip.

Brian Lan, managing director of GoldSilver Central Pte Ltd in Singapore, recently told Reuters that stocks and shares are being viewed by investors as a more appealing option than gold at the present time.

Find out about commodities trading and learn CFD strategies at City Index