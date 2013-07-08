Business confidence in UK at 13 month high

A new report has shown business confidence in the UK is at its highest point in over a year.

The Optimism Index by accountancy and business advisory firm BDO is higher for the fifth month in a row and is now more positive than any point since May 2012.

However, BDO partner Peter Hemington warned that the "zig-zag" nature of business confidence in the UK means this trend could soon be reversed.

He said: "Periods of improved confidence have ended before growth has really begun to get going."

BDO also highlighted the fact that the figures remained fractionally below the level that would indicate the economy was expected to grow.

The UK economy expanded by 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of the year, but some analysts believe this figure will be larger for Q2 as a result of improved data from the services sector.

It was also recently revealed by the Office for National Statistics that the UK did not go into a double-dip recession as it had originally believed.

