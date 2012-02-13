Bullish trend lead markets higher into overhead targets

Last week the markets started on a weaker opening but had managed to gain positive ground towards the end of the week. This week we […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 13, 2012 3:24 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Last week the markets started on a weaker opening but had managed to gain positive ground towards the end of the week. This week we have seen the opposite where a stronger start to this week is looking to take the stock indices into higher grounds. If the bulls can hold onto gains by mid-week the markets may see a further continuation towards further key levels. What is interesting is that March appears to be a key time for the markets and yet the upside targets may be reached sooner rather than later. This would point to a stronger than expected trend and it would take a very sharp downturn to turn this trend around.  See key levels below:

FTSE 100 could be reaching for 6000

The FTSE 100 spent much of last week trading in a sideways mode but eventually pushed higher. This week if the positive moment continues to lift the index the odds suggest that the 6000 level can be reached sooner and then increase the odds of even aiming for 62175 – 6250. We can see that the trend has remained intact since the break above 5469 and any pullbacks along the way could offer further buying opportunities. The 5820 should now remain a key support level unless of course we see a major trend reversal. Time reversals are still focused on March and April with an extension into June.

FTSE 100 Daily
 FTSE100 (Daily) Feb13 2012

Dow Jones at a decision zone again

In line with other markets the US Dow Jones has also managed to stay on the bullish road. The uptrend is strong and there does not seem to be any signs of a trend reversal. However we are seeing the index at a Price Resistance Zone which may push the index lower into support if we see weakness this week. The range to keep a focus on will be 12891 – 12935 which if cleared may see the path open up to 13111. The downside support level is now at 12780 -12740. A break below may bring the index down to 12600 and possibly 12450 which remains a key level.

DowJones Daily
Dow Jones (Daily) Feb 13 2012

Gold holds above $1715 level

If Gold fails to clear the $1750 level very soon then we may see weakness drag the metal below the $1715 support level. Right now the pattern suggests that an ABCD type of correction may be forcing Gold to test lower levels of support. The trend is bullish as we have seen since the break above $1668 but there are some early warning signs that if momentum remains weak and support levels fail to hold then this commodity may have a trend reversal. It will be essential for Gold to try to hold support and then attempt further rallies to stay on track for $1880.

Gold Daily
Gold (Daily) Feb 13 2012

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.