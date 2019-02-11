BSL Trade Idea

BlueScope Steel Limited is a steel manufacturing company. The Company's segments include Australian Steel Products, which produces and markets a range of coated and painted flat steel products, as well as various commodity flat steel products; New Zealand & Pacific Steel, which includes the New Zealand Steel, and BlueScope Pacific Islands business areas; BlueScope Buildings, which provides EBS and Lysaght operations in China; Building Products ASEAN, North America & India, which is involved in metallic coating, painting and steel building product operations, among others, and Hot Rolled Products North America, which includes North Star BlueScope Steel, a single site electric arc furnace producer of hot rolled coil.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 11, 2019 10:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

BlueScope Steel Limited is a steel manufacturing company. The Company's segments include Australian Steel Products, which produces and markets a range of coated and painted flat steel products, as well as various commodity flat steel products; New Zealand & Pacific Steel, which includes the New Zealand Steel, and BlueScope Pacific Islands business areas; BlueScope Buildings, which provides EBS and Lysaght operations in China; Building Products ASEAN, North America & India, which is involved in metallic coating, painting and steel building product operations, among others, and Hot Rolled Products North America, which includes North Star BlueScope Steel, a single site electric arc furnace producer of hot rolled coil.

The Daily chart of BSL shows the divergence of a rising relative strength while price was falling into the December lows of $10.50. A resurgence of price during January 2019 had left a price GAP on the chart as price continued to rally into a Bearish Wedge. This current move lower on Monday 11/02/2019 saw the Gap filled with a rally into the close of the day. Today price action has set up a Pivot Point reversal as the buy signal.

A further price target is set at $13.05 for the coming weeks with a STOP LOSS set at $11.41.
The Stop loss is important as price moving to this level would infer a continuation of the down trend.

BSL Trade Idea

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.