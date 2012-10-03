Brent Crude Oil plunges on US Energy Department report

Brent Crude Oil has depreciated as stockpiles rise and demand dwindles.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 3, 2012 5:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Brent Crude Oil Futures have plunged in commodities trading this afternoon (October 3rd) following a US government report.

The fuel fell to a two-month low after the Energy Department revealed crude output increased to the highest level in more than 15 years, while consumption of the black stuff fell.

According to the report, crude production was up by 11,000 barrels a day to 6.52 million for the week ending September 28th, which is the most since December 1996.

But total fuel demand has slipped 0.3 per cent to 18.3 million barrels a day in the four weeks to the end of last month.

The department stated crude oil supplies dropped by 482,000 barrels to 364.7 million barrels, while inventories were expected to rise by 1.5 million barrels, according to a Bloomberg survey.

At 16:30 BST, Brent Crude Oil Futures on the ICE Futures Europe index were down 2.6 per cent to a value of $108.71 per barrel.

Find the latest spread betting strategies for the commodities market at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.