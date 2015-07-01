BP US shale is resilient to oil surplus

Shale output in the US is resilient to low oil prices says chief economist.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 1, 2015 8:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The output of shale in the United States will withstand the the low oil prices according to BP's chief economist Spencer Dale.

His prediction comes on the back of talks in Vienna. World powers there are attempting to come to an agreement with Tehran – exchanging an end to trade sanctions for limits on nuclear activities.

Currently, US and European sanctions ban companies from buying Iranian oil. When sanctions were imposed, around one million barrels per day of Iranian oil were affected. Experts believe the talks are likely to result in around half this amount making its way back to the market over the course of three or four months.

On Tuesday (June 30th), Mr Dale told Reuters that it would take time for any easing of sanctions to filter through to the oil markets if a deal is agreed.

He believes that the outcome of the talks will be closer to demands put forward by the US – these indicate that restrictions should be slowly eased off after a period of monitoring. Iran, on the other hand wants more rapid change.

"It is taking a while for the market to work through OPEC's additional supply and the possibility of Iran [supplies] prolongs the process of adjustment," he explained.

Shale has not been "killed off"

Brent crude LCOc1 is currently trading around $62 (£43) and the US rig count has falled by around 60 per cent after hitting a peak in October. Mr Dale, who also served as the chief economist for the Bank of England believes that shale is still a viable form of supply.

"At this level of oil pries, we don't see that rig count coming back to these levels, but people should not conclude that US shale oil has been killed off," he said.

He added: "What we are seeing is that US tight oil will often be the most price-sensitive form of supply. It's a very flexible form of supply."

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.