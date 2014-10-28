BP shares open strong on reassuring Q3 results
BP shares jumped 2% immediately after the market opened this morning, erasing all of yesterday’s stock losses, after the company released positive third-quarter results.
The key ‘underlying replacement cost profit’ (RCP) measure which the oil exploration and production industry uses to gauge profitability amid a varying oil price fell 21.5% at BP in Q3.
This seems to be the primary negative element in the report.
The RCP fall seems to be very largely related to the situation surrounding BP’s Russian partner, Rosneft, in Ukraine and exacerbated by Western sanctions.
Apart from that hit, the rest of the report is quite encouraging; indicating that management have brought a number of other issues which analysts had been worried about, under control.
Overall these are strong, if not stellar results, and very probably close to the best that BP could have expected to post under its current circumstances. On that basis, the stock can be expected to show some progress this morning, overall market momentum permitting.
BP shares should at least look to retake the ground lost a day ago, when they fell about 2%.
This would mean the shares continue to respect the channel they entered more than four years ago, which has seen the stock trade between circa 540p and 300p ever since.