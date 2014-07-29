BP records boost in profits

BP profits have been boosted thanks to an increase in production.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 29, 2014 10:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

BP has enjoyed a boost in profits in the second quarter of the year thanks to a rise in production.

The British oil company's replacement cost profits stood at $3.2 billion (£1.9 billion), up from the $2.4 billion recorded during the same period 12 months earlier. However, there are concerns that should the European Union (EU) implement further sanctions on Russia then it could hamper its future ambitions.

BP currently owns a 20 per cent stake in Russian energy firm Rosneft and it believes that any more sanctions levied at Russia could have serious implications for its operations. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have led to the EU imposing sanctions but it has so far not affected BP's projects.

The oil giant said in a statement: "Any future erosion of our relationship with Rosneft, or the impact of further economic sanctions, could adversely impact our business and strategic objectives in Russia, the level of our income, production and reserves, our investment in Rosneft and our reputation."

It added that it maintains a positive commercial relationship with Rosneft and wants to continue this in the future but this could be affected if the sanctions are put in place. This would restrict the company's plans for any other growth opportunities in Russia in the coming years.

The EU is on the brink of agreeing new sanctions against Russia for its role in the Ukraine crisis. The downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which was allegedly shot down by Russian separatists over Ukraine, only heightened calls for the sanctions to be imposed. The new restrictions are designed to target Russia's finance, energy and defence sectors.

Heavy fighting in the region of the crash site between government forces and rebels has prevented an international team from accessing the remaining wreckage of the plane.

Find up to date information on spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.