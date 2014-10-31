BoJ adds further stimulus measures just

The JPY collapses to a seven- year low as the Nikkei trades close to up 5% on the day. The BoJ surprised the market by […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 31, 2014 9:17 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The JPY collapses to a seven- year low as the Nikkei trades close to up 5% on the day. The BoJ surprised the market by announcing further stimulus measures in an effort to achieve the 2% inflation target, but the approval was a close call as four of the nine board members voted against the move. The GPIF also announced changes to the allocation of the Japanese pension fund.

BoJ additional stimulus measures

–    Increase the monetary base to JPY 80 trillion a year versus the current pace of JPY 60-70 trillion.

–    Increase its JGB holding to JPY 80 trillion a year versus JPY 50 trillion now

–    Extend the average remaining maturity of JGB purchases to 7 years-10 years

–    Increase annual ETF purchases to JPY 3 trillion (from JPY 1trillion currently) and annual J-REIT purchases to JPY 90 billion (from JPY 30 billion currently)

GPIF reallocation to Japanese pension funds

–    Fund to raise its holding of domestic stocks to 25% of its portfolio from a current 12%

–    Fund to lower the weight of Japanese government bonds to 35% from a current level of around 60%

 

The BoJ, as expected, downgraded growth and CPI forecasts which are now more in line with market estimates.

- BOJ SEES FY2014 CORE CPI AT +1.2%; JULY FORECAST WAS +1.3%

- BOJ SEES FY2015 CORE CPI AT +1.7%; JULY FORECAST WAS +1.9%

- BOJ SEES FY2016 CORE CPI AT +2.1%; JULY FORECAST WAS +2.1%

- BANK OF JAPAN CPI FORECASTS EXCLUDE EFFECT OF SALES-TAX RISES

 

- BOJ SEES FY2014 REAL GDP AT +0.5%; JULY FORECAST WAS +1.0%

- BOJ SEES FY2015 REAL GDP AT +1.5%; JULY FORECAST WAS +1.5%

- BOJ SEES FY2016 REAL GDP AT +1.2%; JULY FORECAST WAS +1.3%

 

In Europe today, the focus is on the CPI for October, consumer spending reports from France and Germany. In the US, we get September personal income and spending, the core PCE deflator, and October Chicago PMI.  In Canada, August GDP is released.

 

EUR/USD

Supports  1.2540-1.2501-1.2460   | Resistance 1.2625-1.2650-1.2685

 

USD/JPY

Supports 111.00-110.50-110.05   Resistance 111.80-112.25-113.60

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.5940-1.5875-1.5855  Resistance 1.6025-1.6065-1.6125

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.