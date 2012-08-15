BoE minutes will be released at 9 30am

EUR/USD

Range: 1.2240 – 1.2500

Support: 1.2300

Resistance: 1.2400

Better than expected GDP data from France and Germany yesterday caused the euro to add to its recent strength. Unfortunately any potential rally was reversed by far weaker than expected ZEW sentiment figures from Germany and the eurozone, as well as poor industrial production. During the Asian session, volumes were thin and the single currency was restricted to a very narrow range, hovering around 1.2320. Bank holidays today in France and Germany will only contribute to already thin volumes. No data due from Europe today.

GBP/USD

Range: 1.5550 – 1.5775

Support: 1.5605

Resistance: 1.5700

So far it’s been a very subdued week for the British pound, which is attempting to break the significant level at 1.5720 but failing each time, condemning cable to a relatively narrow range. Today, however, at 9.30am we have BoE minutes and employment data, which could stir things up. The general expectation is a unanimous vote to maintain both the bank rate and asset purchase target. Analysts also expect the unemployment rate to come in at 8.1% and the claimant count to increase by 6.2k.



AUD/USD

Range: 1.0400 – 1.0570

Support: 1.0435

Resistance: 1.0505

Eagerly anticipated US retail sales exceeded analysts’ forecasts yesterday at 0.8%, causing USD to strengthen. Gold took the brunt of the move, but JPY and AUD also suffered. Figures released overnight showed Australian consumer sentiment remained depressed in August. The Westpac Index fell 2.5% in August.