BoE minutes set to be released

In the UK today the votes are in for the interest rate and the QE, no changes are expected here with 9-0 to keep rates unchanged and 9-0 with keeping QE unchanged. This will have little effect in the pound’s trading unless we have a surprise turn.

Cable started the week on a downward trend falling from 1.4950 to 1.4850 and initially looked like it would give back a lot of last week’s gains, but this turned around yesterday afternoon as it hit a bid tone and rallied back up to 1.4950 where we sit now. Not much in this rally but a softer dollar was the key as it weakened against most of the majors.

EUR/USD

Supports 1.0670-1.0600-1.0550 | Resistance 1.0790-1.0850-1.0915

USD/JPY

Supports 119.25-118.83-118.50 | Resistance 119.95-120.25-120.70

GBP/USD

Supports 1.4860-1.4800-1.4745 | Resistance 1.4980-1.5030-1.5100