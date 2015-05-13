BoE inflation report this morning ahead of retail sales

The global bond markets continue to dominate FX markets, with the German 10 year Bund rally leading global yields and the Euro higher as investors […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 13, 2015 10:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The global bond markets continue to dominate FX markets, with the German 10 year Bund rally leading global yields and the Euro higher as investors question if this is a change in recent market sentiment and that the reflation trade is actually a significant possibility, or is the bullish price action nothing more than a position adjustment.

The NZD was again in focus in the Asian session following the ‘birds’ recent poor performance as the market prices in RBNZ rate cuts to stimulate the inflation picture. The RBNZ financial stability report caught a bearish market on the back foot as the report failed to adopt any solid macro-prudential measures aimed at cooling the Auckland housing market, as the language on the NZD was seemingly softened with the removal of ‘unjustified’ from the statement to describe the currency strength.

The UK will take centre stage this morning with labour market data and in particular wage growth data released at 9.30am this morning. However, all eyes will be on the quarterly inflation report at 10.30am to see whether the BoE will signal a more hawkish tone to that of the February report, although the recent data suggests the MPC will refrain from sounding overly hawkish.

US retail sales will be the highlight of the session and possibly the week as investors will look to the data to give further evidence that a US Q2 growth bounce back is materialising following a mixed labour report last Friday.

 

 

EUR/USD
Support 1.1130-1.1055-1.0965 | Resistance 1.1285-1.1400-1.1530

 

 

USD/JPY
Support 119.00-118.20-117.50 | Resistance 120.60-121.55-122.00

 

 

GBP/USD
Support 1.5290-1.5150-1.5070 | Resistance 1.5725-1.5785-1.5875

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.