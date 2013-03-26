BlackBerry share price drops ahead of results

The share price of BlackBerry has fallen in the days leading up to the latest set of financial results to be released by the smartphone manufacturer.

Stocks were down by four per cent yesterday (March 25th) on the back of the news that Goldman Sachs to cut its rating on BlackBerry to "neutral" from "buy".

Eric Jackson, founder and managing Partner of Ironfire Capital, told Reuters that the firm's share price could rebound later in the week, depending on the state of its results.

"Even if they report a so-so quarter … If they provide robust guidance for the current quarter that could really light a fire under the stock," he said.

BlackBerry is hoping the launch of its new Z10 smartphone helps it to gain ground in the market after losing out to rivals such as Apple and Samsung in recent years.

On March 14th, an order for one million Z10s led to stocks in BlackBerry rocketing up by more than eight per cent.

