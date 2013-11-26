Blackberry confirms senior management changes

Blackberry has announced a new raft of changes to its senior management team as it looks to turn around its fading fortunes.

The smartphone manufacturer has lost ground on rivals such as Apple and Samsung in recent years, while Microsoft and Google have also entered the crowded market.

Blackberry announced that its chief marketing officer and chief operating officer are standing down, with no replacements having been announced yet.

It was also revealed that Brian Bidulka, the chief financial officer at the firm, is to be replaced by James Yersh. Mr Yersh was previously the controller and head of compliance at the company.

John Chen, who was recently named the interim chief executive officer, said: "I look forward to working more directly with the talented teams of engineers, and the sales and marketing teams around the world to facilitate the Blackberry turnaround and to drive innovation."

Blackberry's share price is up in after-hours trading on the back of the news, but the company still lags behind rivals such as Apple and Google.

