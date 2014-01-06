Bitcoin rises back to 1 000

Bitcoin is once more worth over $1,000.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 6, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Virtual currency Bitcoin has risen in value again and soared back above the $1,000 (£610) mark.

Having lost over a third of its value in just a few days in December, the currency has come back strongly and has started 2014 in positive fashion.

The latest boost to the value of Bitcoin – which is best known for being used to buy illegal goods and services via the internet – has come after gaming firm Zynga announced it would resume taking payments using the virtual currency, reports BBC News.

Bitcoin's value crashed to as low as 2,560 yuan (£258) in December after China restricted the amount of trade that could take place using Bitcoin, but the virtual currency has shown resilience by bouncing back in the last few weeks.

Ouya, the Android-based video games console-maker, announced that it would take Bitcoin payments recently, increasing the relevance of the virtual currency in the real world. With Zynga following suit, it appears more likely that Bitcoin will be here to stay in the coming months.

Zynga has reached a deal with BitPay, a Bitcoin payment service, to allow its users to make payments using the virtual currency. In a post on Reddit, the firm said: "In response to Bitcoin's rise in popularity around the world, Zynga, with help from BitPay, is testing expanded payment options for players to make in-game purchases using Bitcoin."

Bitcoin media storm

The rise of Bitcoin has led to various stories emerging in the press in recent months, such as the Australian man who wants to sell his Perth family home for the virtual currency and the Briton who threw out a hard drive containing millions of pounds worth of Bitcoin.

However, some commentators remain sceptical about virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, although legislators in the US have spoken of the need to treat it as a legitimate currency.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) is among the bodies to have warned of the legal dangers of Bitcoin. It recently said: "Currently, no specific regulatory protections exist in the European Union that would protect consumers from financial losses if a platform that exchanges or holds virtual currencies fails or goes out of business."

Learn about the sterling and forex trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.