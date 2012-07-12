Between EUR USD 038 USD Index

This week may have seen “light” news flow from Europe but it did not prevent a 1.4% loss in EUR/USD in the last four days […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 12, 2012 11:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

This week may have seen “light” news flow from Europe but it did not prevent a 1.4% loss in EUR/USD in the last four days so far, hitting fresh two-week lows. The core of the losses over the past 24-hours has been attributed to something we long warned about – The realization that Operation Twist from the Fed will not be sufficient in overturning negative market eroding sentiment suffering from the negative macro figures, without the coordinated help of liquidity operations from the ECB and Japan.

Three weeks ago, we anticipated EUR/USD to deliver a few more false rebounds before charting a gradual descent on its sub-1.20 path. The pair retested the $1.27 figure only once since its close below $1.25 in late May. Now that EUR/USD has hit fresh two-year lows at $1.2167 and the US dollar index hit new two-year highs at 83.61, the broadening case for a higher greenback is more apparent.

We already highlighted the technical case for further run-ups in the USDX on here.

As the central banks of the once-powerful commodity currencies are forced to adopt more accommodative policies, the downside in their own currencies grows more ample. This would force traders to diversify their USD longs away from EUR-pairs and onto a classic deleveraging play against commodity currencies. The Bank of Canada has already issued more dovish comments, but has yet to mention rate hikes in its policy reports.

And since CAD is included in the six-currency index of the US dollar index, making up 4% of the basket vs. 57% for EUR/USD, the next leg of declines in the loonie resulting from more BoC dovishness is likely to trigger more amplified moves in the USD basket. Thus, with $1.2050 seen as the next viable stop in EUR/USD and USD/CAD likely to retest 1.0320, USDX U-turn should likely continue, with 85.00 standing as the next key resistance, 76% retracement of the decline from the June 2010 high to the May 2011 low.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.