Betfair and Paddy Power set to merge

The deal could create one of the world’s biggest online betting and gaming companies.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 26, 2015 12:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

In the latest move to consolidate the gaming industry, bookmakers Betfair and Paddy Power have unveiled their plans to merge, creating one of the world's biggest online betting and gaming companies.

On Wednesday (August 26th), the two companies said that the deal had "compelling strategic logic" and boosted their market position. However, final details are still being worked out.

According to information released, Paddy Power shareholders will own 52 per cent of the combined business, while investors in Betfiar will own the remaining 48 per cent. The combined business is expected to see annual revenues of £1.1 billion.

Shareholders in Paddy Power will receive a special dividend of €80 million (£58 million).

The companies also say that they will retain the individual brands in the UK and Europe, saying that they are "distinctive and complementary".

Following news of the merger, shares in Betfair went up 18 per cent to £30.72. Paddy Power shares also jumped more than 15 per cent in Dublin.

Breon Corcoran, the current boss of Betfair is set to become chief executive of the combined group. His counterpart at Paddy Power, Andy McCue, will become chief operating officer.​ Gary McGann, chairman of Paddy Power, is expected to become chairman.

"The combination has compelling strategic logic and represents an attractive opportunity for both companies to enhance their position in online betting and gaming and to deliver synergies, customer benefits and shareholder value," the companies said in a statement.

Other industry mergers

The deal between Betfair and Paddy Power isn't the only merger in process in the betting industry.

According to the Guardian, there has been a "flurry of dealmaking" in the sector after new taxes have been imposed on online gambling around the world. Companies in the sector also need to invest heavily in marketing and technology to remain competitive.

Earlier this month, Ladbrokes and Gala Coral came together, creating a £2.3 billion betting group. 888 has also agreed to buy its rival Bwin.party. However GVC Holding, the owner of Sportingbet, is trying to hijack that deal in order to buy Bwin.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.