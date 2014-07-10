Bentley eyes record 2014 sales

Luxury car manufacturer Bentley is expecting a highly positive 2014 following a strong start to the year.

The company announced a 23 per cent increase in deliveries during the opening months of 2014 and believes it is on course to break numerous sales records throughout the rest of the year. Bentley delivered 5,254 in the six months to June 2014, representing a significant increase on the 4,279 sold during the same period in 2013.

Luxury car firms have enjoyed a positive start to the year. Bentley's announcement follows Rolls-Royce which also announced a 33 per cent boost in sales. The iconic brand smashed previous records by selling 1,968 luxury cars across the world with Europe and Asia Pacific being the focused market for the company.

BMW, owner of Rolls-Royce, stated sales in Europe had grown by 60 per cent while Asia Pacific recorded an almost 40 per cent increase. This figure contributed to an overall group rise of seven per cent for the German company.

Bentley has also benefited from Asian interest with China being the brand's biggest market. Consumers in the country contributed to a 61 per cent rise in sales while the Middle East region increased its buying by 27 per cent. Chinese drivers favoured the Bentley Flying Spur, normally retailing at around £150,000, with the car being a common sight on the streets of Beijing.

One of the driving forces behind interest from China and the Middle East was a rise in the amount of limos across the various countries. Customers looking for these type of vehicles are looking for the very best and Bentley and Rolls-Royce are deemed the most desirable within the range.

Kevin Rose, Bentley's member of the board for sales, marketing and aftersales, explained his confidence going forward for the rest of the year: "There is no question that some markets will remain tough but we are confident of a good 2014."

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.