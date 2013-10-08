The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) has revealed a new report showing some of the progress made by the UK economy in the third quarter of the year.

Its Quarterly Economic Survey is the first economic indicator of the quarter and shows improvements in both the services and manufacturing industries.

Business confidence in turnover and profitability were revealed in the report to be above pre-recession levels, leading the BCC to estimate economic growth of around one per cent between July and September.

Director-general of the BCC John Longworth stated that it is "fantastic" to see the UK's "small yet dynamic" manufacturing sector doing so well.

He added: "However, we need to ensure that this does not become an aberration, but rather the norm, particularly when the economic recovery is still facing external risks."

The manufacturing sector in China also got a boost recently, when the latest Purchasing Managers' Index revealed by HSBC showed a reading of 51.2 in September from 50.1 in August in the Asian nation.

