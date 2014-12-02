BCC backs UK road investment

The BCC has supported the government's plan to invest in improving the UK's road network.


Financial Analyst
December 2, 2014 10:26 AM
Financial Analyst

The British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) has supported the government's decision to invest in improving the UK's road network.

Transport secretary Patrick McLoughlin announced yesterday (December 1st) a range of major works designed to significantly upgrade the nation's motorways and roads. Dubbed the "roads revolution" for England, this £15 billion investment will include 100 road improvement schemes and the addition of 1,300 new miles of extra lanes across the nation.

One of the key measures is the introduction of 'smart motorways' on some of the busiest routes in the country. The M62 between Manchester and Leeds will be one of the motorways upgraded. A smart motorway allows the hard shoulder to be used as an extra lane when the route is busy while special speed limits are implemented to reduce congestion.

Mr McLoughlin noted that a long-awaited tunnel on the A303 at Stonehenge will be introduced while £2 billion will be spent upgrading all of the A303 and A358 to the region a dual carriageway. In the north-east the A1 will be converted into a dual carriageway from London to Ellingham, close to the Scottish border.

The government explained that the work will not only be a major benefit for motorists, it will also help to create numerous jobs. Not only in the construction phase but also allowing ease of access for people that need to commute to work.

Members of the BCC backed the investment plan stressing that improving the nation's roads was vital for boosting business growth. John Longworth, director general of the BCC, stressed that the government needs to follow through on its commitment and ensure these projects are delivered.

Mr Longworth said: "The strategic road network is vital to the UK, but for too long it has suffered due to piecemeal investment and constant changes to government policy. This approach must change if we are to ensure the road network can cope with the expected increase in traffic volume in the years ahead."

