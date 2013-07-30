Barclays shares fall 6 after 5 8bn Rights Issue

Barclays shares fell more than 6% on Tuesday as shareholders reacted to a bigger than expected £5.8bn rights issue and a deeper than forecast £2bn […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 30, 2013 9:19 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Barclays shares fell more than 6% on Tuesday as shareholders reacted to a bigger than expected £5.8bn rights issue and a deeper than forecast £2bn set aside for losses against claims for PPI and interest rate swap mis-selling.

Barclays had of course been expected to announce a cash call to shareholders as it seeks to plug a hole of as much as £7bn in its capital buffers to meet new and speed through leverage ratio thresholds by the Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA). Speculation varied from a cash call of £4bn to as much as £7bn, with the market settling on a median rights issue of £5bn. As such, today’s announcement, which enables shareholders to buy 1 share for every 4 that they own at a discounted price of 185p, is bigger than expected. Barclays will also convert £2bn worth of bonds into equity.

The UK bank also set aside an additional £1.35bn to compensate for claims of mis-selling PPI, meaning PPI claims have now cost the bank £4bn. An extra £65mn was set aside for claims of mis-selling interest rate swaps as a form of hedging insurance.

Barclays reported an adjusted profit before tax of £3.59bn, which marks a deeper than expected fall in profits of 17%, which had been expected to come in at £3.7bn.

The half yearly earnings from Barclays dampens sentiment for the broader banking sector ahead of earnings from Lloyds (Thursday) and RBS (Friday), whose shares have slumped as a result today by between 1.5% and 2.5%. There are now heightened expectations that both will report additional provisions for mis-selling claims.

What today’s cash call from Barclays does show is the vigour at which the PRA has shown to get UK banks’ finances in order. Having permitted an extension to Nationwide to the end of 2015 to meet the 3% leverage threshold, their stance with Barclays in forcing it to raise cash now shows the strong hand with which it will deal with the largest UK banks that pose the biggest risk.

Such was the activity in Barclays shares after the rights issue news that it took more than 5 minutes to find a weighted price at the market open. Shares opened lower by as much as 6% to a low of 292p, its lowest level since early July.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.