Barclays set to appoint new chief executive

Former JP Morgan banker James Staley will be taking on the role.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 13, 2015 3:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Barclays will soon be appointing a new chief executive, it has emerged.

BBC sources have confirmed that former JP Morgan banker James Staley will be taking on the role.

The British Banking group's previous chief, Antony Jenkins was fired in July, following a fall-out with board members. 

Mr Staley is currently a managing partner at US firm BlueMountain Capital Management, which he joined in 2013. Before that, he was chief executive of JP Morgan's investment banking and asset management.

BBC business editor Kamal Ahmed explained in a tweet that regulatory clearance will be required before Barclays makes an official announcement.

Focus on investment banking

Mr Ahmed noted that the move indicates the bank would be keeping its investment focus.

He told Radio 4's Today programme that there had previously been "big tensions" between the retail and investment divisions of the bank and investors were unhappy about Mr Jenkins' attempts to change focus towards the retail side of the business.

Commenting on the renewed focus on investment banking, John McFarlane, executive chairman at Barclays said that European investment banks should consider merging to create a regional 'champion' that could compete with US rivals.

"If you did want to create an investment banking champion for Europe, you would have to combine the investment banking arms of the main players, but you would have to swallow really hard and you would need political support," he told the Financial Times.

Barclays is currently undergoing a restructuring project. Last year, the bank announced that it would be cutting thousands of jobs and shutting down a number of retail banking branches.

Earlier this year, Barclays reported a 25 per cent rise in statutory pre-tax profits to £3.1 billion for the six months to the end of June. During that period, the bank set aside £850 million for compensation, including ongoing claims for mis-sold payment protection insurance.

At 9:15 BST on Tuesday morning (October 13th), Barclays shares were down 2.81 per cent to 249.35, compared to a previous close of 256.55.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.