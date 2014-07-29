Barclays first half profit slides 7

UPDATE: July 30, 07.16: Barclays reported a fall of 7% in adjusted profits before tax for the first six months of the year to £3.35bn, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 29, 2014 4:33 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

UPDATE:

July 30, 07.16: Barclays reported a fall of 7% in adjusted profits before tax for the first six months of the year to £3.35bn, which the bank said was driven mostly by currency fluctuations and weaker performance in investment banking.

Before adjustments, profit before tax fell 10% to £3.84bn whilst income dropped by 7% to £12.67bn which reflected an 18% drop in investment banking profit. Investment banking income dropped from £5.22bn to £4.25bn for the same reporting period, whilst investment banking profits before tax also dropped 46% from £1.95bn to £1.05bn, representing a healthy chunk of the banks overall income and profit.

Barclays was also setting aside a further £900mn to compensate victims who were mis-sold payment protection insurance.

To read our full analysis on Barclays earnings, please click here.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

July 29, 15.33: Barclays will announce results for the first-half of the financial year tomorrow (30th July), followed by half-year figures from Lloyds Bank on Thursday (31st July).

Investors could be forgiven for letting the fact that Barclays reports regular earnings updates slip their minds, given the seemingly interminable barrage of banking scandals that have battered the world’s seventh-largest bank.

Even so, when all is said and done (at least for now) it will still be important to know, albeit potentially painful, how Barclays has done for the first half and second quarter.

On a half-yearly basis, analysts see net interest income falling 12% to £13.23bn, while pre-tax profits are forecast to fall by a quarter to £2.96bn. Net interest income is the key profit measure used by banks. Barclays’ second-quarter net interest income is expected to be largely unchanged compared to the £6.769B it reported in the first quarter of 2014.

Barclays is likely to reiterate that its efforts to reorganise its business mix, chiefly by shrinking its investment bank, are continuing to take a toll on net income.

In the first quarter of the year, net interest income came in some 11% below forecasts.

Trading in fixed income (which largely relates to bonds), commodities and currencies fell 41% in Q1.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.