Bank of England warns of inflation drop

Inflation may well stay below one per cent for the foreseeable future


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 18, 2014 4:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Inflation might drop below one per cent over the course of the next six months, the Bank of England has reported, with lower food, energy and import prices proving to be a contributing factor in the future.

According to governor Mark Carney, inflation may not reach the targeted rate of two per cent for the next three years, with feeble growth throughout Europe posing a problem for the economy.

However, salaries are said to be on the rise, with the average annual earnings growing by two per cent by the end of 2015. Average wages excluding bonuses have recently seen an uptick of 1.3 per cent, just above the latest rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation. This is the first time such a rise has been witnessed in five years.

Carney claimed that the UK is witnessing "the start of real pay growth", with the Office for National Statistics reporting a drastic decrease in unemployment figures in the three months leading up to the start of October.

"We are seeing encouraging signs with respect of pay… we expect this pick-up to accelerate," Carney told reporters.

However, such breakthroughs have apprently had little impact on inflation, which remains below one per cent. Carney has warned he may have to write a letter to Chancellor George Osborne, explaining why this has remained the case.

"A spectre is now haunting Europe," he said. "The spectre of economic stagnation, with growth disappointing again and confidence falling back."

However, inflation is expected to recover in the long term and the Bank of England will keep its interest rate at 0.5 per cent for some time in order to ensure a slow and steady recovery over the next year.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.