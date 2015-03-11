Bank of England cautious over cutting interest rates

Governor Mark Carney has described a potential move to cut interest rates as “extremely foolish”.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 11, 2015 11:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Bank of England is erring on the side of caution when it comes to lowering interest rates.

UK inflation fell to a record low of 0.3 per cent in January prompting suggestions that a lowering of interest rates could combat the slide. However, governor Mark Carney has reiterated his position on this decision and described a move of this ilk as being "extremely foolish" if it was to be carried out.

Mr Carney reinforced his standpoint that the reason for tumbling inflation was largely caused by a sharp fall in oil prices. He added that he expects inflation to keep falling to around zero and remain there for the rest of the year. The Bank of England governor believes that cutting interest rates to provide any form of stimulus would not be beneficial for the country.

Speaking at the House of Lords economic affairs committee, Mr Carney said: "The thing that would be extremely foolish would be to try to lean against this oil price fall today [and] try to provide extra stimulus to try to get inflation up at this point in time.

"The impact of that extra stimulus would happen well after the oil price fall had moved through the economy and we would just add unnecessary volatility to inflation. That would be foolish."

Faltering oil prices

The price of oil has been a major topic of conservation across the globe in recent months. Since June 2014, both Brent crude and US crude prices have halved with the former currently standing at $56.42 (£37.49) a barrel. Over the past year, there have been numerous meetings of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) to determine whether to cut production.

Members of the cartel have been reluctant to reduce output, which is meant to stimulate prices, and a rebound in prices has yet to be seen.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.