BAE stocks down on earnings warning

Shares in BAE Systems are down more than eight per cent today.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 20, 2014 1:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of BAE Systems has taken a heavy fall this morning (February 20th) after the company released its latest financial results.

It announced profits were down to £442 million, which is a considerable drop down from the figure of £1.2 billion that was recorded in the previous year.

BAE explained in a statement that this fall in its profits is reflecting one-off impairment costs of £865 million, but stocks still dropped by ten per cent on the news.

"Overall, the group delivered a solid performance in 2013, against the background of reduced government spending," said chief executive Ian King.

BAE Systems also added that sales in 2013 were up by two per cent at £18.2 billion.

Shares in the company fell after BAE noted that its earnings per share would be between five to ten per cent lower this year than it was in 2013.

BAE stocks recovered slightly during the morning session, but by 12:55 GMT they were still around 8.5 per cent down compared to the start of the day.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.