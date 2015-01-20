Aviva to cut jobs following Friends Life takeover

Aviva has outlined plans to cut around 1,500 jobs by the end of 2017.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 20, 2015 1:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Aviva has outlined plans to cut jobs following its takeover of Friends Life.

The two insurance firms have been in talks over a potential merger in a deal valued at around £5.6 billion since November. As it edges closer, Aviva is already preparing changes with an estimated 1,500 jobs set to be lost by the end of 2017. The move is designed to generate £225 million in its annual cost savings programme.

Aviva explained that the cuts will come from the enlarged 31,500 staff members made thanks to the merger of the two companies. The firm noted that the plans were still very much in the early stage and it was not able to identify which specific teams, roles and locations would be affected by the changes.

A spokesperson for the insurer said: "We appreciate that this news may be disconcerting for employees and we would look to ensure that any redundancies are kept to a minimum wherever possible, by using vacancies and natural turnover, for example.

"When we are clearer on this [specific roles], following completion of the deal, we will fully engage and consult with employees and their representative bodies."

Following months of advanced talks between Aviva and Friends Life, shareholders will be able to vote on the deal on March 26th. If approved, as expected, then the newly formed company will come into existence from April 13th.

The merger makes sense for Friends Life which was hit hard by the government's decision to overhaul the pensions market in April 2014. It saw the end of compulsory purchase of annuities meaning what was once a lucrative product for insurance firms was taken away, resulting in falling revenues.

Aviva's £5.6 billion merger will provide a fresh start for Friends Life and will create the largest insurance company in the UK.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.