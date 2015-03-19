Auto Trader floats on London Stock Exchange

Auto Trader has placed a value of £2.35 billion on its operations.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 19, 2015 12:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Auto Trader has announced its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange.

The car classified ad website has priced its shares at 235p which brings its value up to around £2.35 billion. Conditional share dealings were launched at 08:00 GMT on Thursday (March 19th) with unconditional dealing beginning on March 24th. It concludes a programme which has been running since February 26th.

Auto Trader claims to be the UK's largest car sales website and holds a strong position in the marketplace. It currently boasts around 92 per cent prompted brand awareness in the UK and believes that floating on the stock exchange will help it increase its profile even more across the country.

In its February announcement, the company said it wanted to use its listing to sell more vehicles through advertising on the marketplace, market brands and business more effectively in the digital world and to purchase the right vehicles at the right price. Auto Trader added that effectively floating on the stock exchange would also optimise stock turn and vehicle margin.

Ed Williams, chairman of Auto Trader, said at the time: "Early and sustained investment in the internet and digital technologies has allowed our customers to benefit from the advantages of the internet, whether it is car buyers finding the widest possible range of currently available vehicles, or car sellers reaching the largest number of potential buyers."

One-stop shop for motor dealers

Auto Trader has been a key stopping point for people buying and selling vehicles since it was first launched in 1977. The company originally started as a car classified ad magazine but has blossomed over the years. In 1996 it embraced the world wide web and allowed traders to purchase cars over the internet.

Its online presence meant the company could gradually phase out its print version and the final publication was released in June 2013.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.