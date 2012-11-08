Australian employment market still very strong

More good news today which will keep Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan very happy. The October unemployment rate held steady but the real good news is […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 8, 2012 3:04 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

More good news today which will keep Federal Treasurer Wayne Swan very happy. The October unemployment rate held steady but the real good news is that full time jobs have again surprised the market on the upside. Australia added 18,700 new full time employees, part time work went backwards but on an overall net basis we still managed to add a new 10,700 jobs – an excellent outcome that many other developed economies can only envy. The data out today is perhaps the most important read on the Australian economy so far this year. Not only have we managed to navigate ourselves through problems in Europe, the United States, China’s soft landing and lower commodity prices – but this has all come as the government seeks to tighten the fiscal position very aggressively in order to generate a budget surplus outcome next year.

 

On a geographical basis, Barry O’Farrell will be happy to see that NSW’s unemployment rate remains steady at 5.2% – below the national average and not trending higher. Queensland is seeing some improvement but no joy for Campbell Newman until it slips below 6%, last at 6.2%. In Western Australia, the full effect of lower iron ore and commodity prices generally is finally starting to flow through with the rate of unemployment “jumping” to 4.6% – a huge rise when compared to 3.5% in June. This market needs to be watched very closely.

 

Bottom line: We go into the busy Christmas trading period with a solid job market and interest rate cuts filtering through the economy. This is likely to see the RBA pause again in December, take a well-deserved holiday in January and re-evaluate the situation in February. Our view on rates hasn’t changed for the past seven weeks. The main beneficiary of all this is the Australian dollar which continues to find solid support, last at US$1.0421. We think the 20 day moving average near US$1.0344 will continue to hold when if tested over the next few days as the United States starts its messy fiscal negotiations.

 

In terms of an election, we think the Gillard government will move early before the budget, potentially calling an election sometime in March, taking advantage of good jobs data and a potential rate cut in February. We think a budget surplus actual outcome will be very difficult to achieve and calling an election before May is firming as a stronger probability for the time being.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.