Australian central bank expected to cut rate tomorrow flat trading expected in Asia

Asian markets are set for gains today but market sentiment will remain fragile going into the U.S. jobs report tonight local time.  Asian stocks are […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 4, 2011 2:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian markets are set for gains today but market sentiment will remain fragile going into the U.S. jobs report tonight local time. 

Asian stocks are expected to open flat today despite some very positive economic news coming out of the U.S. on Friday. The world’s largest economy saw its unemployment rate fall to 8.6% – still high by historical standards but now trending below the 9% where it has remained stubbornly for the better half of this year. There are hopes that the rate can continue to fall into 2012 as growth momentum, albeit interrupted by European issues, ramps up.

The Asian region has its sights set on Chinese data which spills over into regional confidence. There are hopes that last week’s bounce from the sell-off might spur some more optimism early next year.

The Hong Kong exchange is a good barometer for risk appetite. An executive of the exchange said up to 20 Chinese companies plan to IPO by year end and more non-state businesses are preparing offerings on investor demand. The outcome of these IPO’s will be very closely watched.

The Australian dollar remains strong ahead of tomorrow’s Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting, last trading at around 1.0238 against the U.S. dollar.

The market is expecting a 25 basis point rate cut tomorrow. The European Central bank is also expected to cut rates this week, but the Euro remains more vulnerable, failing to break the 1.35 level against the U.S. dollar over the past few sessions and last trading at 1.3410, perhaps with a break further down should more issues emerge this week.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.