Australian ASX200 earnings preview ANZ

The Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ), more commonly called ANZ, is one of Australia's five largest financial institutions and the largest in New Zealand.

August 16, 2021 10:31 PM
Australian flag
ANZ provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, institutional and corporate customers and will deliver a third-quarter trading update on the 18th of August.

The impact of the coronavirus shook the banking industry. ANZ froze payments on personal, home, and business loans, making provisions for bad debts, and slashing dividends.

However, the recession turned out to be less severe than forecast. Following a strong rebound in the housing market and demand for home loans, the share price of ANZ has rallied by over 25% since the beginning of the year, and it is trading ~100% higher than its Covid crash low back in March 2020 of $14.10. 

Part of the recent outperformance is courtesy of a $1.5bn share buyback announced after the market closed Monday the 19th of July. The market welcomed the announcement, and it helped propel the share price from below $27.00 to a high of $29.55. 

ANZ's Q3 earnings update will provide investors with a guide as to how the bank is tracking the market's full-year expectations and whether ANZ shares are reasonably priced. 

Analysts expect a solid third-quarter update in August, with the market forecasting cash earnings from continuing operations of $1.3 billion for the three months, driven by relatively unchanged banking income and further improvements in operating expenses. 

ANZ is expected to pay a fully franked dividend per share of 145 cents in FY 2021 and 165 cents in FY 2022 and implies potential yields of 5.1% and 5.8%, respectively.

Technically, there is now a double top in place from the March 2021 $29.55 high, which becomes a formidable resistance level. ANZ needs to break/close above this level to avoid rotating back towards the bottom of the range and the medium-term buy level near $27.00. 

ANZ Daily Chart

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 17th of August 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold Rallies to Fresh ATH as $3k Battle Begins
Today 04:54 PM
Oil Forecast: Bearish Pressure Pushes WTI Toward the $70 Zone
Today 04:30 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.