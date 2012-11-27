Aussie dollar firm ahead of data deluge

The Australian dollar is trading at US$1.0481 at the time of writing in early afternoon Asian trading. The strength comes as the market remains unclear […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 27, 2012 6:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Australian dollar is trading at US$1.0481 at the time of writing in early afternoon Asian trading. The strength comes as the market remains unclear on whether the RBA will cut rates next week. City Index’s view remains unchanged and has so over the past few months – a February cut is the most likely scenario in the order of around 25 basis points. There seems to be some good momentum between now and then given 1) The successful completion of Greece talks this week and 2) Growing optimisms around China and a slight recovery in base metal prices including copper.

That should provide enough puff for the Australian dollar so perhaps test September’s highs near the US$1.0624 mark. But the next 48 hours will be crucial. Tonight will see the release of durable goods orders, consumer confidence and house price data in the United States. Tomorrow we will get a glimpse into Bernanke’s beige book and on Thursday the two biggest data points all week – official GDP numbers and jobless claims out of the United States and somewhere in the background a read on corporate profits.

The table below summarises the key US data and consensus numbers to keep an eye on with our key notes:

Tuesday

1:30PM US Durable Goods Orders (est. new orders -0.8% vs. 9.9% previous)

Notes: Very wide consensus band range. Anything in the +% range will please the market, watch for prior revisions if any.

3:00PM US Consumer Confidence (est. 72.8 vs. 72.2 previous)

Notes: Anything below last month’s number will be poorly received; even a 72.5’ish number is not good enough. Consumption is a large part of US GDP.

3:00PM US FHFA House Price Index (est. 0.5% vs. 0.7% previous)

Notes: Market not too worried here, price measurements well monitored.

 

Wednesday

3:00PM US New Home sales (est. 387k vs. 389k previous)

Notes: Market more interested here, number still coming off a very low base. Need to see it build back up to the 500k by the first quarter of next year.

7:00PM US Beige Book

Notes: Eight times a year, every six weeks. First sniff at real effectiveness of QE3. Is Bernanke going on an early Christmas holiday?

 

Thursday

1:30PM US GDP (est. 2.8% vs. 2.0% previous)

Notes: Need a number as close to 3% as possible and again watch the prior revision, hopefully not on the downside again. Consensus range is 2.40-3.0% so a 3% plus number would be huge for the market

1:30PM US Jobless Claims (est. 390k vs. 410k previous)

Notes: Big spike last few weeks which needs to be reversed with a solid sub 400k number, closer to 350k will really please the market.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.