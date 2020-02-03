AUDUSD precariously perched ahead of RBA

An arm wrestle early on in the Asian time zone today as markets weighed up the upside surprise in the U.S. manufacturing ISM data overnight, against the headwinds that China might ask the U.S. for exceptions to part of the Phase 1 trade deal and that the Chinese officials are considering lowering the 2020 growth forecast to as low as 4.5% due to the virus outbreak.

For most investors, the jury remains out as to whether the virus is going to provide a temporary hit to growth followed by sharp rebound or have a more lasting effect that snuffles out the green shoots evident in the global recovery.

February 3, 2020 8:50 PM

An arm wrestle early on in the Asian time zone today as markets weighed up the upside surprise in the U.S. manufacturing ISM data overnight, against the headwinds that China might ask the U.S. for exceptions to part of the Phase 1 trade deal and that the Chinese officials are considering lowering the 2020 growth forecast to as low as 4.5% due to the virus outbreak.

For most investors, the jury remains out as to whether the virus is going to provide a temporary hit to growth followed by sharp rebound or have a more lasting effect that snuffles out the green shoots evident in the global recovery.

Turning to the main economic event due in the Asian time zone today, the RBA interest rate meeting at 2.30 pm Sydney time this afternoon.

The consensus view is that the RBA will keep rates on hold at 0.75% to assess incoming data. Currently, the market has approximately 20% chance of a cut priced, after being almost 60% priced for a cut in mid-January. The reduction in market pricing follows two stronger than expected jobs numbers and last week’s CPI print.

That said, due to the rising downside risks to growth from the ongoing bushfires and China's coronavirus outbreak, the market does appear to be under-pricing the chance of a pre-emptive RBA rate cut this afternoon.

Chart wise after the neckline of the head and shoulders top .6850/30 gave way, it's been one-way traffic for the AUDUSD as it broke below the December .6754 low, to be now sitting on major support in the form of the October 2019, .6671 low.

The decline displays impulsive characteristics and thus far has only unfolded in three waves which suggest there is still a minor Wave iv bounce and Wave v lower to come. In this context, a break of the October .6671 low would then open a move towards the next downside target at .6550. Sellers are likely to emerge on bounces ahead of resistance .6750/70.

AUDUSD precariously perched ahead of RBA

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 4th of February 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.