AUD USD weighed down and approaching key support

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has continued to be weighed down recently within the sideways trading range that the currency pair has been fluctuating within […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 11, 2014 4:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has continued to be weighed down recently within the sideways trading range that the currency pair has been fluctuating within for the past four months.

The beginning of July saw a new 2014 high just above 0.9500 but price action has been unable to re-test that high for the past month-and-a-half as the pair has continued to drift to the downside since then.

Now trading squarely between its two major moving averages - the 50-day and 200-day – AUD/USD appears poised for a downside re-test of the key 0.9200 support level, an area that has held strongly since early April.

 

AUD USD technical chart 11.08.14

 

If the 0.9200 level continues to hold, any rebound from around that support area should continue the prolonged trading range, with an upside resistance target residing once again around the noted 0.9500 level.

Any strong breakdown below 0.9200 support and the 200-day moving average would place this year’s bullish recovery trend in serious jeopardy, with a major downside target around the 0.9000 psychological support level.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.