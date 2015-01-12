AUD USD resumes push towards five year lows

January 12, 2015 – AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has continued to display a strong bearish bias after rising modestly off the five-year low of around […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 12, 2015 2:33 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

January 12, 2015 – AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has continued to display a strong bearish bias after rising modestly off the five-year low of around 0.8030 that it hit last week.

The prevailing downtrend for AUD/USD has essentially been in place since April 2013. But the most recent leg of this trend began just a few months ago in early September last year, when the currency pair broke down below a key consolidation.

The trend accelerated towards the end of last year and the beginning of 2015, as lower long-term lows were progressively hit. Downside support targets that were reached and breached included 0.8600, 0.8300, and most recently, 0.8100.

 
AUD USD technical chart 12.01.15

 

These sharp declines culminated in the currency pair hitting the noted low around 0.8030 last week, which was previously hit in the latter half of 2009, before a slight relief rally towards the end of last week.

Monday’s price action has shown a significant decline on this minor rally, as AUD/USD makes its way back down towards its long-term lows once again.

With any continuation of the entrenched downtrend, and a subsequent break below the 0.8000 psychological support level, the next major downside target resides around the 0.7700 level.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.