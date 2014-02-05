AUD USD rallies within major downtrend

AUD/USD (daily chart) has rallied to the upside to revisit its 50-day moving average in a modest upside pullback within an exceptionally strong bearish trend. […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 5, 2014 4:37 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart) has rallied to the upside to revisit its 50-day moving average in a modest upside pullback within an exceptionally strong bearish trend. This rally hit a high of 0.8940 on Tuesday before making a tentative consolidation as of Wednesday. The bearish trend that has been in place for the past nine months since the April 2013 high near 1.0600 established a three-and-a-half year low at 0.8660 in late January before the current upside pullback.  The prior pullback up to the 50-day moving average occurred in mid-January and hit a high around 0.9075 before plunging once again to continue the downtrend.

Currently, the rally is still within the confines of being a modest pullback within a strong bearish trend. This should continue to be the case even if the currency pair continues to move up towards the nearby 0.9000 resistance or even the noted prior high at 0.9075. A turn back down at or before these resistance levels are reached would provide some indication of a potential resumption of the entrenched downtrend. In that event, the previous downside targets of 0.8600 and 0.8300 would continue to be the prevailing price objectives.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.