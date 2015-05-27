AUD USD Heads Back Down Towards Long Term Lows

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has continued to decline in the face of renewed US dollar strength. The past two weeks have seen a precipitous […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 27, 2015 3:12 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has continued to decline in the face of renewed US dollar strength. The past two weeks have seen a precipitous drop towards April’s long-term lows.

The five-year low of 0.7532 was established in early April following a nine-month slide from the high of around 0.9500 in July of last year.

After establishing that multi-year low, the currency pair rebounded for the next month and a half. This partial recovery hit a mid-May high of 0.8162, right around the 200-day moving average, before retreating into the current two-week slide.

2015-05-27-AUDUSD daily chart

 

In the process of the current declines, AUD/USD has dropped below the key 0.7900 support level as well as the 50-day moving average, and has now dipped below further downside support around the 0.7700 level.

With a deeply entrenched bearish trend still in place, continued downside momentum could push the currency pair back down towards its original 0.7500 support target, which would confirm a continuation of the downtrend. Further to the downside on any break below 0.7500 lies the next major support target at 0.7300.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.