AUD USD drops sharply below trading range

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has dropped sharply below its previous trading range to hit a new five-month low. This prolonged trading range had been […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 11, 2014 5:18 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) has dropped sharply below its previous trading range to hit a new five-month low. This prolonged trading range had been in effect since early April, when the currency pair established major range support around the 0.9200 level.

Since that support level was established, AUD/USD fluctuated in a range for a full five months, ultimately hitting a 2014 high just above 0.9500 in early July, before retreating. Since that year-to-date high was established, price action drifted steadily to the downside before dropping sharply this entire trading week and breaking below the range support within the past two days.

In breaking below support, the currency pair has also begun trading below its pivotal 200-day moving average, a condition which has not occurred since March.

AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Chart-11092014
AUD/USD has now dropped by almost half of its initial 2014 rise from the January 0.8659 multi-year low up to the noted July 0.9500-area high.

In the event that the currency pair continues to trade below its 200-day moving average, the next major support target to the downside resides around the 0.9000 psychological level, followed by the 0.8850 support level.
Tentative upside resistance now resides around the 0.9200 previous range support level.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.