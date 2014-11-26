AUD USD breaks four year low

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) broke down below the most recent significant low of 0.8540 which was established in early November, hitting a new four-year […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 26, 2014 2:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

AUD/USD (daily chart shown below) broke down below the most recent significant low of 0.8540 which was established in early November, hitting a new four-year low for the currency pair.

Since early September, AUD/USD has been trading within a strong bearish trend, particularly during September’s month-long plunge. After that precipitous drop, price action began moving in more of a consolidation during the month of October, but with continued downside pressure.

Early November saw a swift breakdown below a conspicuous inverted pennant pattern, which went on to hit and dip below the 0.8600 downside support target before establishing a new four-year low around the noted 0.8540 level.

2014-11-26-AUDUSD

The rebound from that low rose to a high around 0.8795 early last week, slightly above the key 50-day moving average, before dropping back down once again towards its lows.

Currently, having broken down below the 0.8540 level and established a new multi-year low below 0.8500, a continuation of the long-term downtrend for AUD/USD has tentatively been confirmed.

With any further bearish momentum below the 0.8500 level within the current downtrend, the next major downside support target resides around the 0.8300 level, last hit in mid-2010.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.